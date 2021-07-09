Hemel Hempstead actor prepares for her first theatre play

A woman from Hemel Hempstead is putting on her first play at Langley Hill Theatre.

Cerys O'Connell, of Nash Mills, has just finished a year at East 15 and is starring as Bernadette in Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons by Sam Steiner on Saturday, July 17.

The 19-year-old, who is also producing the play, said: "I have just finished a foundation diploma at East 15, and I have been looking at drama schools, but I will probably take a gap year this year.

Cerys is producing and starring in the play

"I wanted to put on a fun and light-hearted show as the industry has really struggled during the pandemic.

"I wanted to do something supportive and hopefully lots of people come down and support the industry.

"I am producing it and acting in it, my friend is directing it.

"It is a two person play, myself and one other person

"Someone described the play as 1984 meets Twitter.

"It is a really fun play, it looks at how we can communicate with few words and the effects of lack of communication

"Come down if you want to have a laugh and a good time."