The full cast for the upcoming production of the Full Monty, heading to the Waterside Theatre, has been confirmed.

Simon Beaufoy’s live version of the popular 1990s movie is coming to the Aylesbury venue between Tuesday 21- Saturday 25 November.

Joining the previously announced Danny Hatchard as Gaz, Jake Quickenden as Guy, Bill Ward as Gerald, Neil Hurst as Dave, Ben Onwukwe as Horse and Nicholas Prasad as Lomper will be Oliver Joseph Brooke, Katy Dean, Laura Matthews, Danny Mellor, Adam Porter Smith, Suzanne Procter, Alice Schofield, and Leyon Stolz-Hunter. The young actors playing the role of Nathan on tour will be Cass Dempsey, Theo Hills, Rowan Poulton and Jack Wisniewski.

Jake Quickenden, Ben Onwukwe, Neil Hurst, Danny Hatchard, Bill Ward and Nicholas Prasad. Photo from Ellie Kurttz

Headlining the cast is Hatchard, who played Lee Carter in BBC One’s EastEnders, and Gary in BBC One’s Not Going Out. He also appeared in BBC dramas: Ridley Road and Our Girl.

His theatre credits include Aaron in Eyes Closed Ears Covered at The Bunker Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Theatre Award, as well as Tom Jenkins in Scrooge at Curve, Leicester.

Quickenden has appeared on UK Tours of Hair, Footloose and Friendsical. But is maybe best-known for reality television appearances on ITV’s The X Factor, The Chart Show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, and Dancing on Ice. Recently Quickenden has worked as a presenter on Lorraine and Loose Women.

The Full Monty Production, photo from Ellie Kurttz

Ward is probably best known for his roles as Charlie Stubbs in ITV’s Coronation Street and James Barton in ITV’s Emmerdale. His other television credits include ITV’s The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Vera, Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat and Footballers’ Wives, BBC’s Silent Witness, Jonathan Creek, Casualty and Holby City. His West End theatre credits include Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre, Viva Forever at the Piccadilly Theatre, Million Dollar Quartet at the Noel Coward Theatre, Spamalot at the Palace Theatre and Japes at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Hurst’s television credits include Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small, ITV’s Coronation Street and BBC’s Home from Home, Casualty, Doctors, The Syndicate and Moving On. His theatre credits include the UK Tour of Fat Friends the Musical, Early Doors Live UK Arena Tour, Evita at the Leeds Grand Theatre, and Jungle Book The Musical at the Oldham Coliseum.

Onwukwe’s theatre credits include the UK tours of The Shawshank Redemption and Black Men Walking, The 47th at the Old Vic, New Nigerians at the Arcola Theatre. Ben’s television credits include ITV’s Professor T, Coronation Street and Law & Order UK, Netflix’s Marcella and the BBC’s EastEnders, Doctors and Holby City.

rasad’s theatre credits include Around the World in 80 Days at Theatre by The Lake/Hull Truck, The Comedy of Errors with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Approaching Empty at the Kiln Theatre. On television he has been seen in the BBC’s Doctors and EastEnders, and SyFy’s Krypton.