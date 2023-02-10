Coronation Street star joins the cast of Strictly Ballroom show coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Dancing on Ice finalist and Coronation Street star, Faye Brookes, joins the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical appearing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre Mon 12 – Sat 17 Jun, starring in the lead female role of Fran.

She will join Kevin Clifton, who stars as Scott Hastings in the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.

The musical, based on the award-winning global film phenomenon of the same name, inspired the world to dance and spawned the smash-hit TV series Strictly Come Dancing. Directed by Craig Revel Horwood, who co-choreographs with Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, the production is making for an unforgettable evening under the glitter ball.

Faye Brookes

Faye, who takes over the role of Fran from Maisie Smith, is no stranger to musical theatre having previously starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago, Princess Fiona in Shrek and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. She became a household name when she joined Coronation Street in the role of Kate Connor, from 2015-2019, and was involved in some of the biggest storylines the show has seen. In 2017 Faye won the National Television Award for Best Newcomer, while in 2021 she made it all the way to the final of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Faye Brookes said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the tour of Strictly Ballroom and can’t wait to work with Craig Revel Horwood, Kevin Clifton and the hugely talented cast. I’m so excited to be playing the role of Fran and making it my own. Bring it on!“

Kevin Clifton said: “It’s very exciting news that Faye is joining the cast of Strictly Ballroom and I’m looking forward to singing and dancing my way across the UK & Ireland with her!“

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am delighted to be directing the sensational Faye Brookes as she joins Kevin Clifton and the super talented cast of Strictly Ballroom The Musical. I know that she’ll be nothing short of FAB-U-LOUS!"

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer – played by former Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2018 champion, Kevin Clifton. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, together with a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes combine to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama.

Described as an ‘unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour’ it promises to be a tonic for the soul that “will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!”

Tickets are on sale now on the website.