Cluedo 2 director says upcoming Waterside Theatre production appeals to 'everyone'
Mark Bell who previously directed the popular The Play That Goes Wrong is vowing to once again keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
His board game-based show comes to the Aylesbury venue between 22 and 26 October and stars Casualty’s Jason Durr and Ellie Leach – the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion, as Miss Scarlett. It will also be coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the ever popular whodunnit classic.
When asked who would like the show? Mark said: “Anyone! It’s a great family show, lots of visual comedy for the young ones and lots of twists and turns in the plot for everyone. One of my favourite things is eavesdropping on people in the interval and I often hear parents and their kids debating about who the murderer is! Spoiler: The kids are always right.”
When asked what is challenging about adapting the always popular game. He added: “The challenge is staying true to the spirit of the original board game while bringing something fresh. The original script uses ALL of the Cluedo weapons in fun unexpected ways, so I set myself the challenge of making sure we move through ALL of the
“Cluedo rooms at some point in the story. To do this we had to be very inventive with exactly how we moved from place to place... That was the most fun part! I wanted it to be like a Scooby Doo chase sequences set to cool 60s music. I think we did that.”
Whilst the story builds on the success of the Cluedo 1 play, it is a completely new show that does not rely on previous knowledge.
He concluded on the continued success of the game: “I think it’s because the characters are so clearly drawn and the Murder at the Manor House setting is in our shared history, starting with Agatha Christie and going all the way to Knives Out.”
Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.