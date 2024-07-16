The Very Lazy Sundays at the Vyne Theatre
The Very Lazy Sundays are a local band, bound together by a love of melody, tight harmonies and cheeky grooves.
They recently won the Chilfactor competition in Tring, which gave them the opportunity to open Chilfest on Saturday 6th of July.
The band’s breezy tunes carry influences from 60s pop to 90s lo-fi hip hop. Their songs are vignettes; little snapshots of life, but heartfelt and delivered with honesty.
Their sound has been described as containing elements of Cosby Stills & Nash, Simon and Garfunkel, The Streets and Jack Johnson.
Mix this up with some driving rhythm, a few arresting A Capella intervals and you have the unique sound that is The Very Lazy Sundays.
The Very Lazy Sundays are delighted to return to the Vyne Theatre to celebrate the launch of their most ambitious EP yet: Wabi-Sabi.
A whole evening of entertainment.
With special guests : Jess Harvey, Rolly Walker, Andree Baudet, plus the Keep Going Choir.
