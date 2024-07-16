The Very Lazy Sundays at the Vyne Theatre

By Peter White
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A local band called the Very Lazy Sundays will be playing a very special gig at the Vyne Theatre, Berkhamstead, on Saturday 20th of July. This will also be the release of their latest EP, Wabi-Sabi on 12” Vinyl.

The Very Lazy Sundays are a local band, bound together by a love of melody, tight harmonies and cheeky grooves.

They recently won the Chilfactor competition in Tring, which gave them the opportunity to open Chilfest on Saturday 6th of July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band’s breezy tunes carry influences from 60s pop to 90s lo-fi hip hop. Their songs are vignettes; little snapshots of life, but heartfelt and delivered with honesty.

The Very Lazy SundaysThe Very Lazy Sundays
The Very Lazy Sundays

Their sound has been described as containing elements of Cosby Stills & Nash, Simon and Garfunkel, The Streets and Jack Johnson.

Mix this up with some driving rhythm, a few arresting A Capella intervals and you have the unique sound that is The Very Lazy Sundays.

The Very Lazy Sundays are delighted to return to the Vyne Theatre to celebrate the launch of their most ambitious EP yet: Wabi-Sabi.

A whole evening of entertainment.

With special guests : Jess Harvey, Rolly Walker, Andree Baudet, plus the Keep Going Choir.

Related topics:Vinyl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice