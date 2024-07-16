The Very Lazy Sundays at the Vyne Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local band called the Very Lazy Sundays will be playing a very special gig at the Vyne Theatre, Berkhamstead, on Saturday 20th of July. This will also be the release of their latest EP, Wabi-Sabi on 12” Vinyl.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Very Lazy Sundays are a local band, bound together by a love of melody, tight harmonies and cheeky grooves.

They recently won the Chilfactor competition in Tring, which gave them the opportunity to open Chilfest on Saturday 6th of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s breezy tunes carry influences from 60s pop to 90s lo-fi hip hop. Their songs are vignettes; little snapshots of life, but heartfelt and delivered with honesty.

The Very Lazy Sundays

Their sound has been described as containing elements of Cosby Stills & Nash, Simon and Garfunkel, The Streets and Jack Johnson.

Mix this up with some driving rhythm, a few arresting A Capella intervals and you have the unique sound that is The Very Lazy Sundays.

The Very Lazy Sundays are delighted to return to the Vyne Theatre to celebrate the launch of their most ambitious EP yet: Wabi-Sabi.

A whole evening of entertainment.

With special guests : Jess Harvey, Rolly Walker, Andree Baudet, plus the Keep Going Choir.