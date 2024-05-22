The Roving Canal Traders Association Floating Market comes to Boxmoor
The Roving Canal Traders Association (RCTA) are excited to announce they are holding a Floating Market on the towpath opposite Fishery Wharf Café, between Fishery Lock 63 to Old Fishery Lane Bridge/Boxmoor Lock 62, Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead Herts, HP1 1NA.
There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.
See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk.