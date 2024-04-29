The Roving Canal Traders Association are again holding their Floating Market in Berkhamsted
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are again holding a Floating Market on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal, opposite Waitrose, Berkhamsted
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The market will be held between locks 53 Broadwater Lock and Gas 2 Lock 52 (known as the Waitrose pound) Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1HS, from 10am until 5pm, on the 4th to the 6th of May 2024.
There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent, and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.
See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk.