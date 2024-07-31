The Marlowes Shopping Centre to head around the world this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marlowes shopping centre will be kicking off their Passport to Paris summer on 30th July.

They will be keeping the little ones busy with activities taking them around the world with five weeks of activities.

As Paris is the destination of the summer due to the Olympics, the centre has also teamed up with Hays Travel Hemel Hempstead to give one family a chance to win a trip of a lifetime to DISNEYLAND PARIS! Simply collect at least 3 stamps on your passport (given by attending a Passport to Paris event) to be entered into the draw.

The full list of events are as follows:

Passport to Paris

Week 1 - Surf's Up! Tuesday 30th July - 11am until 4pm

Head to Australia to take on the surf simulator. Be the longest-standing person and you can WIN a £50 voucher for The Entertainer!

Week 2 - Make a Kite! Tuesday 6th August - 11am until 4pm

It's time to visit Asia! Get hands-on at the arts & crafts station making kites and embark on a treasure hunt trail to explore places around the world for the chance to WIN a £50 The Entertainer voucher.

Week 3 - Make a Tribal Mask! Tuesday 13th August - 11am until 4pm

A quick visit to Africa to make a tribal mask. Embark on the treasure hunt trail to explore places around the world for the chance to WIN a £50 The Entertainer voucher.

Week 4 - Make a Native American Rattle Tuesday 20th August - 11am until 4pm

Off to the Americas to make a Native American Rattle! Embark on the treasure hunt trail to explore places around the world for the chance to WIN a £50 The Entertainer voucher. 🙌👀

Week 5 - Make the Eiffel Tower using Straws Tuesday 27th August - 11am until 4pm

Final destination - the base for the Olympics and Paralympics - Paris in Europe! Embrace your inner architect and craft the Eiffel Tower as well as take a trip around the world on the Treasure Trail for the chance to WIN a £50 The Entertainer voucher.