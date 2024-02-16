Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, free for families to attend in the Half Term, will be running from 11am – 4pm in Centre Court and feature lots of activities for little ones to get involved with. Make a coloured in hat or windmill to take home, enjoy free face painting and even pay a visit to the balloon modeller for an exciting trip around the centre.

There will also be a themed New Year trail around the shopping centre for little ones to complete in exchange for a fortune cookie, and to be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher to spend at The Entertainer.

Their event runs as part of The Marlowes’ Marley’s Kids Club, free to sign up to for receiving up to date information about children’s events at the centre. Anyone who signs up to the Kids Club on the day will also receive an additional free gift to take home.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “We are excited to be welcoming shoppers and their families to our Chinese New Year extravaganza on Tuesday 20th February! With so many activities to get stuck into, this is set to be a fun and vibrant day out in Hemel Hempstead and is free to get involved. We look forward to welcoming you.”