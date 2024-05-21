The Marlowes Shopping Centre set to celebrate Spring Outdoors this May half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Marlowes Shopping Centre are set to host a free family event this May Half Term, celebrating all of the fun of the outdoors.

Located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, families are invited to join in this free event on Wednesday 29th May from 11am – 4pm in Centre Court. Little ones can show off their green thumbs and plant their very own seeds in soil to take home, and watch them grow throughout the summer.

There will also be a treasure hunt trail to enjoy around the shopping centre, with completed trail forms receiving a sweet treat as a prize and entry into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher to spend at The Entertainer.

There will also be face painters located in the South Mall to transform children into bright and beautiful creatures, characters and more!

Spring Outdoors