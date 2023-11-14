The Marlowes Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, has announced the return of its free Grotto this Christmas.

Santa’s Woodland Grotto will launch at the centre on Saturday 18th November in Centre Court, giving local families the chance to embrace the Christmas magic with a cosy walk-through experience. A visit will include photo opportunities, crafts and a one-to-one visit with Santa himself where he will gift little ones with a festive treat.

The opening will coincide with Christmas in Hemel, a festive fun day in the town centre that will see various festive activities, concluding with the town’s Light Switch On.

Dates and opening times are as follows:

Grotto

Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th November – 11am to 4pmSaturday 25th & Sunday 26th November – 11am to 4pmSaturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd* December – 11am to 4pmSaturday 9th & Sunday 10th* December – 11am to 4pmSaturday 16th & Sunday 17th* December – 11am to 4pmMonday 18th – Saturday 23rd December – 11am to 4pmSunday 24th December – 10am to 3pm

The Grotto offers free entry to all at a time where the cost of living is so high, ensuring that nobody is left out at Christmas. To ensure that this opportunity is available to all, there will also be Quiet Sessions* on select Sundays from 10am – 11am, for those who would benefit from a quieter environment. Enquiries can be sent to [email protected] .

Slots are available to pre-book on The Marlowes’ website, and limited number of walk-in spaces are available each day.

Whilst the Grotto is free for all to enjoy, The Marlowes will be collecting donations for their chosen charity of the year, British Heart Foundation. A suggested donation of £5 from anyone who would like to, or is able to donate, is greatly appreciated.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are thrilled to see the return of our Grotto at The Marlowes this Christmas. We invite families to step into a winter wonderland and enjoy all that Santa’s Woodland Grotto has to offer, concluding with a visit to meet Santa himself. Slots are already booking up quickly, so make sure to guarantee your slot for this free festive fun today!”