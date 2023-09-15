The Marlowes Shopping Centre opens nominations for Community Awards 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Community Awards are designed to recognise local heroes, with twelve categories now open to receive nominations for individuals, companies and organisations showcasing fantastic efforts in supporting the community of Hemel Hempstead.

Voting will close on Monday 2nd October, with voting for shortlisted submissions then opening on Friday 6th October to determine the winners. The winners from each category will receive £100 to spend at The Marlowes and a special trophy each.

Member of public can vote for nominees in each of the twelve categories:

Nominations now open

· Community Organisation of the Year

· Fundraiser of the Year

· Inspiring Young Person

· Best Teacher Award

· Volunteer of the Year

· Marlowes Guest of the Year

· Employee of the Year

· Customer Care Award

· Retailer of the Year

· Café/Restaurant of the Year

· Best Window Display

· Sustainability Initiative of the Year

To take part in nominating and voting in the awards, head to The Marlowes’ website or visit Guest Services to submit a slip.

This is a fantastic opportunity to vote for somebody or a local company who has gone above and beyond to inspire and assist their community and will showcase the vibrancy and talent that is so prevalent in the local community.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are so excited to announce that we are now accepting nominations for our Community Awards 2023, so it’s time to make your voice heard!

"Let us know who you think deserve a bit of recognition, and we could be awarding them with £100 to spend and a trophy at the end of our voting period. Best of luck to everyone, we can’t wait to find out more about the local heroes of Hemel Hempstead!”