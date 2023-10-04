News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

The Marlowes Shopping Centre launches book donation appeal for mini library

The Marlowes Shopping Centre has sent out a plea for pre-loved books, ahead of the launch of its new mini library for children.
By Laura OsmanContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The ‘Marley’s Little Library’ is set to offer little ones to sit and read as a break from a shopping trip, try new books, donate or swap books.

The Marlowes are currently requesting that shoppers donate any unwanted stories to the Guest Services ahead of the launch, which is set to be imminent at the centre.

The campaign comes as part of the shopping centre’s Kids Club initiative, which sees various free events take place throughout the year, include the most recent Around the World interactive dome experiences running weekly throughout August, which attracted many families for free outings in the summer holidays.

Marley's Little LibraryMarley's Little Library
Marley's Little Library
Most Popular

The mini library is kindly sponsored by the Lions Book Shop at The Marlowes, which sells pre-loved books of all genres to raise money for local causes.

The Book Shop has donated various titles for little ones to enjoy to kickstart the campaign, however more stories are still required to provide a generous offering to those stopping by.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented:“We are excited to announce that we are now accepting donations to our Marley’s Little Library, soon to be launched here at The Marlowes.

"We are always proud of our efforts to engage with little ones here at the centre, and the Little Library is a great way for families to take a break on their shopping and encourage the love of reading, a value which we believe is incredibly important.

"Keep an eye out on our social media to find out when the library opens, and please donate generously!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.