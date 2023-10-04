The Marlowes Shopping Centre launches book donation appeal for mini library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Marley’s Little Library’ is set to offer little ones to sit and read as a break from a shopping trip, try new books, donate or swap books.

The Marlowes are currently requesting that shoppers donate any unwanted stories to the Guest Services ahead of the launch, which is set to be imminent at the centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign comes as part of the shopping centre’s Kids Club initiative, which sees various free events take place throughout the year, include the most recent Around the World interactive dome experiences running weekly throughout August, which attracted many families for free outings in the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marley's Little Library

The mini library is kindly sponsored by the Lions Book Shop at The Marlowes, which sells pre-loved books of all genres to raise money for local causes.

The Book Shop has donated various titles for little ones to enjoy to kickstart the campaign, however more stories are still required to provide a generous offering to those stopping by.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented:“We are excited to announce that we are now accepting donations to our Marley’s Little Library, soon to be launched here at The Marlowes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are always proud of our efforts to engage with little ones here at the centre, and the Little Library is a great way for families to take a break on their shopping and encourage the love of reading, a value which we believe is incredibly important.

"Keep an eye out on our social media to find out when the library opens, and please donate generously!”