The Marlowes Shopping Centre announce ‘roarsome’ free dinosaur event

The Marlowes Shopping Centre have announced a Jurassic invasion is set to arrive on Saturday 4th May, free for families to enjoy.
By Laura OsmanContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:07 BST
Running at intervals between 11am – 4pm in the South Mall, the event will see shoppers marvel at the enormous t-rex Chomp, and friendly baby dinosaurs. Visitors to the centre can snap a selfie with the giant beast – if they’re brave enough! – and experience pre-historic giants from the comfort of the shopping centre.

There will also be face painters on hand to transform little ones into their favourite characters, animals and more!

The event will run two days after the grand opening of the centre’s B&M store on Thursday 2nd May, which will see competitions and prizes galore in celebration of the much-loved High Street favourite joining a varied lineup of famous brands and local independents.

Dino DayDino Day
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We cannot wait to welcome Chomp and his dinosaur friends to The Marlowes on Saturday 4th May. This is going to be an epic free event for families to enjoy, coupled with the opening of our fantastic B&M store just two days prior, and serves as a wonderful way to entertain our guests on their shopping trip to our centre. We look forward to welcoming you!”