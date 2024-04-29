The Marlowes Shopping Centre announce ‘roarsome’ free dinosaur event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running at intervals between 11am – 4pm in the South Mall, the event will see shoppers marvel at the enormous t-rex Chomp, and friendly baby dinosaurs. Visitors to the centre can snap a selfie with the giant beast – if they’re brave enough! – and experience pre-historic giants from the comfort of the shopping centre.

There will also be face painters on hand to transform little ones into their favourite characters, animals and more!

The event will run two days after the grand opening of the centre’s B&M store on Thursday 2nd May, which will see competitions and prizes galore in celebration of the much-loved High Street favourite joining a varied lineup of famous brands and local independents.

