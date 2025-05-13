The Marlowes Shopping Centre announce roarsome Dino Day event for May Half Term

Dino Day

The Marlowes Shopping Centre has announced that a Jurassic invasion will be returning to the centre on Wednesday 28th May, free for families to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running at intervals between 11am – 4pm in the South Mall, Dino Day will see shoppers marvel at the enormous T.Rex Chomp, and friendly baby dinosaurs. Visitors to the centre can snap a selfie with the giant beast – if they’re brave enough! – and experience pre-historic giants from the comfort of the shopping centre.

The event returns for another year after last year’s success, with shoppers flocking to the South Mall to get up close and personal with these dino-mite creatures, and serves as the perfect Half Term outing for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “Start spreading the news, out larger-than-life dinosaur Chomp and the baby dinos are heading back to The Marlowes on Wednesday 28th May for a free event! Come along and marvel at these astounding creatures on your Half Term break, and why not combine it with a shopping trip to one of our many fantastic retailers and a bite to each at one of our cafes? We look forward to welcoming you!”

The Marlowes Shopping Centre is home to a vast range of High Street favourites such as B&M, Marks and Spencer, JD Sports, New Look and The Entertainer, as well as local independent stores. Their selection of eateries offers a variety of choice for those looking for some rest and refreshment on their shopping trip.

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.