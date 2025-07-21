The Joy Club - A summer holiday club

Summer is here and the schools close this week. Adeyfield Free Church supported by Expressions Academy are running a summer holiday club to support families.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week packed full of games, crafts, dance workshops, team challenges, cooking, drama and drumming.

Come along 8.00 - 18.00pm. Cost £30 per day per child, including meals. Please contact us if finances are a barrier and your child would like to attend at [email protected]

All meals provided - breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

A week full of fun and joy. 4th -8th August, 8.00 - 18.00pm

To help you along take a look at our EXAMPLE timetable

8-9.00am BREAKFAST and drop in activities

9.00am -Team challenges

10.00am - Active games

11.00am - Snack break

11.15am - Cooking/drama workshop

12.00. LUNCH BREAK

12.45pm - Board games/ lego

13.30pm -Dance/ music workshop

14.30pm - Arts and Crafts

15.30pm - Snack break

16- 18.00pm DINNER and drop in activities/ movie

BOOK NOW ON EVENTBRITE