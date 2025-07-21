The Joy Club - A summer holiday club
A week packed full of games, crafts, dance workshops, team challenges, cooking, drama and drumming.
Come along 8.00 - 18.00pm. Cost £30 per day per child, including meals. Please contact us if finances are a barrier and your child would like to attend at [email protected]
All meals provided - breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.
To help you along take a look at our EXAMPLE timetable
8-9.00am BREAKFAST and drop in activities
9.00am -Team challenges
10.00am - Active games
11.00am - Snack break
11.15am - Cooking/drama workshop
12.00. LUNCH BREAK
12.45pm - Board games/ lego
13.30pm -Dance/ music workshop
14.30pm - Arts and Crafts
15.30pm - Snack break
16- 18.00pm DINNER and drop in activities/ movie
