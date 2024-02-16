The Galleria, Hertfordshire’s largest outlet shopping destination, has announced its line-up for Feb half term with a host of free activities to keep children of all ages entertained. From Monday 19th to Friday 23rd February, the centre will put on a host of entertainment, crafts and activities including balloon modelling, bracelet making, face painting and glitter tattoos at no cost. They’ll also be the chance for kids to meet, and take a selfie with their heroes with special meet-and-greet appearances from several Disney Princesses and Superheroes throughout the week. The free entertainment, taking place between 12pm and 4pm each day, bolsters the already impressive family offering at The Galleria this half term, with permanent fixtures including the Get Wild jungle-themed indoor adventure playground with an assortment of slides, tunnels, rope walks and climbing frames for 1-12 year olds, Jurassic Rides presents: Dino Ride, a new and exciting interactive experience where visitors can ride realistic animatronic dinosaurs and of course, the family favourite, Odeon cinema. To round off the week, on Sat 24th, The Galleria will host over 25 local businesses at their popular Craft Fayre with a special Charity Ladder Climb from the local Fire Brigade to raise money for a deserving Cancer Charity. For more information visit www.thegalleria.co.uk.