The Best in Comedy show debuts at Watersmeet in Rickmansworth this Autumn

By Adele CassidyContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
The Anglia Comedy Co. & Watersmeet are thrilled to announce the Rickmansworth debut of the popular live show “The Best in Comedy” on the 26 September.

Each show has a unique line-up of the UK’s best stand-up comedians from stage and screen, coming together for a fun-filled night packed with laughs.

The debut show features the hilarious Troy Hawke, Hal Cruttenden, Stephen Bailey & Ria Lina!

Venue: Watersmeet, High St, Rickmansworth WD3 1EH

Best in Comedy

Date: Thursday 26 September

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: watersmeet.co.uk

Direct: Watersmeet

Troy Hawke

Price: £23.50

Terms: Over 18s only

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with such a great Hertfordshire institution as Watersmeet, bringing something fresh and new to their comedy programme. The September show will be a belter!”

Alex Lingham, The Anglia Comedy Co.

“We’re really excited to be hosting this hilarious line-up of comedians this September. Be prepared for an adult only evening of laughter at Watersmeet!”

Ben Terry, General Manager

