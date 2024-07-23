The Best in Comedy show debuts at Watersmeet in Rickmansworth this Autumn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each show has a unique line-up of the UK’s best stand-up comedians from stage and screen, coming together for a fun-filled night packed with laughs.
The debut show features the hilarious Troy Hawke, Hal Cruttenden, Stephen Bailey & Ria Lina!
Venue: Watersmeet, High St, Rickmansworth WD3 1EH
Date: Thursday 26 September
Time: 7:30pm
Tickets: watersmeet.co.uk
Direct: Watersmeet
Price: £23.50
Terms: Over 18s only
“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with such a great Hertfordshire institution as Watersmeet, bringing something fresh and new to their comedy programme. The September show will be a belter!”
Alex Lingham, The Anglia Comedy Co.
“We’re really excited to be hosting this hilarious line-up of comedians this September. Be prepared for an adult only evening of laughter at Watersmeet!”
Ben Terry, General Manager
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.