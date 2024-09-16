Tea Dance at Berkhamsted Town Hall
A new tea dance in Berkhamsted Town Hall
Once a month on a Wednesday afternoon from 1.30 until 4 o'clock, starting on 9th October, there will be a new tea dance upstairs, in the Old Town Hall.
We have an experienced DJ who is well versed in ballroom dance music.
Tea and biscuits of course and a great friendly atmosphere, make it a venue not to be missed.
There is a free car park in Canal Fields HP4 2GB.
