Talking Heads by Alan Bennett comes to St Albans

The Play’s The Thing, a professional theatre company based in Milton Keynes, is bringing Alan Bennett’s iconic ‘Talking Heads’ to audiences at The Malting's Theatre, St Albans on October 30, showcasing two of the collection’s most beloved monologues: ‘A Lady of Letters’ and ‘Soldiering On’.

Performed by two accomplished actors, these short plays are both funny and heartbreaking, offering a look into the lives of ordinary people whose lives are anything but.

Talking Heads was first broadcast on the BBC in 1988 and was well-loved for its simplicity, honest characters, and relatable stories. The monologues have become a modern classic.

Irene Ruddock in ‘A Lady of Letters’, fills her lonely days by writing letters of complaint, only to discover that as her interference escalates, she experiences some unexpected consequences. In ‘Soldiering On’, Muriel Carpenter has just become a widow and quietly unravels as her family and finances slip away.

“We are looking forward to bringing Alan Bennett’s characters to life and share their stories to more people across the country,” says Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director at The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company.

“Even 40 years on, their stories of struggles, loneliness, resilience, and need for connection, still resonate to many today.”

“The stories are funny, but also poignant, which will hopefully give our audiences some food for thought following the performance.”

For more information and to book tickets visit: https://ovo.org.uk/shows/talking-heads/