Talented young male performers invited to experience free Boys' Performance Day at Tring Park School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is excited to kick-off the new year by hosting a free Boys’ Performance Day workshop on 26th January 2025.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is open to aspiring male-identifying performers aged 10 to 16 years, whether they already study performing arts or are simply curious about life on stage. Participants will have an exhilarating day filled with diverse dance classes, skill refinement, and the chance to work with seasoned industry professionals.

Attendees will dive into the world of contemporary and jazz dance and explore their passion for acting and singing. The workshop, led by an all-male faculty, will feature guest teachers and Tring Park School alumni, including the phenomenal Paris Fitzpatrick (New Adventures, BalletBoyz) and the sensational Matt Trevorrow (Moulin Rouge, Newsies, Grease).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Larter-Evans, Principal of Tring Park School for the Performing Arts comments; “We have been welcoming male students to the school for three decades now and to further support our campaign to encourage more male-identifying youngsters to follow their performing dreams, we are delighted to host this free workshop. It will give attendees a behind the scenes look into what Tring Park School is really like – the creativity, talent and energy that runs through the corridors means it is a unique place to be”.

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

A day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, those that attend Tring Park School receive broad training in the performing arts with a variety of courses including dance, acting, commercial music and musical theatre, alongside a full, extensive academic curriculum. Alumni includes Hamilton and Phantom of the Opera star Joe Griffiths-Brown, West End and Broadway director/choreographer Drew McOnie and Hollywood actress Lily James.

The Boys’ Performance Day will take place at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. Booking is available online now and closes on 19th January 2025 : www.tringpark.com/holiday-courses