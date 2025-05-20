Take a step into nature at popular charity walk this summer

Lace up your walking shoes and make every step count at the DENS Woodland Trail – a sponsored walk through beautiful scenery to help rebuild lives.

Taking place on Saturday 21st June, the friendly community event offers scenic 5- or 10-mile routes starting from Berkhamsted Castle. Running the routes is also welcome for those looking for a summer challenge with a purpose.

This year, participants are encouraged not just to walk, but to walk with purpose. Every penny raised through sponsorship for local charity, DENS, supports people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

Whether you walk to get fit, explore the great outdoors or simply enjoy the sunshine with loved ones, every step you take will help make a difference in your local community.

Isabella at last year's event.

Isabella, a previous participant from Buckinghamshire, is signed up again after enjoying the event last year. She said: “It’s beautiful scenery, great exercise and a wonderful way to spend a day out of the house. If you want to feel as great as I do, come and be part of the team!”

Isabella was inspired to support DENS after learning about homelessness at a young age. She added: “It feels so nice inside when you know you are helping someone to get back on their feet and rebuild their life.”

The event is proudly sponsored by Safran Electrical & Power UK, a leading aerospace company, based in Pitstone, that is committed to supporting local causes.

Booking is now open – sign up, start fundraising and step up for a great cause. Find out more at www.dens.org.uk/trail.