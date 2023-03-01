Swift conservation talk to be held by RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group

A rescue swift

RSPB Hemel Hempstead is hosting its next talk about conservation at Chipperfield Village Hall.

Edward Mayer from the UK charity Swift Conservation will give a description of the charity’s conservation work.

Attendees can hope to gain a better understanding of what is happening to help the swifts in Dacorum.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.