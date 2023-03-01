Swift conservation talk to be held by RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding
RSPB Hemel Hempstead is hosting its next talk about conservation at Chipperfield Village Hall.
Edward Mayer from the UK charity Swift Conservation will give a description of the charity’s conservation work.
Attendees can hope to gain a better understanding of what is happening to help the swifts in Dacorum.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
Details of the next group outings can be found on here. People can call Axel on 01442 257856 for more information.