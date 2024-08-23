Surf simulator to return to The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Marlowes Shopping Centre has kicked off their Passport to Paris summer with a series of free family events taking shoppers around the world with five weeks of activities.

The shopping centre has announced that due to popular demand, the Surf Simulator will be returning on Friday 30th August from 11am-4pm in Centre Court, to give children and adults alike another attempt at holding the record for the chance to win a £50 voucher.

The previous surf event, which was held on 30th July, saw huge numbers of attendees try to stay on the longest, with the winner Jessica ultimately crowned champion with a run of 108 seconds. Jessica won a £50 voucher for The Entertainer for her fantastic efforts.

The shopping centre will also be holding a separate competition for staff at the centre to encourage them to get in on the action, as their competitive streaks were certainly unleashed previously!

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are looking forward to seeing the Surf Simulator return to The Marlowes, back by popular demand! Come along and test your balance and see if you can top our leaderboard one last time for the perfect end to the summer holidays!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.