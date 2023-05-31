Superheroes set to fly into Hemel's Riverside Shopping Centre for free event

Superheroes and Villains Day is set to return to Hemel’s Riverside Shopping Centre on Saturday June 17th from 11am-4pm.

It will give families the opportunity to meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites such as Wonder Woman and the Joker on hand to pose for photographs and interact with shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will even be appearances from a ferocious larger-than-life dragon at intervals throughout the day.

Superheroes and Villains

Visitors can marvel at recognisable on-screen cars, including children’s favourite Lightning McQueen, Ecto-1 made famous by Ghostbusters, and more.

Children can also pick up a trail guide to find hidden superheroes placed within the store windows at the shopping centre and return their completed form to enter to win a £50 Pizza Express voucher. Additionally, free face painters will be on hand to transform little ones into characters and creatures beyond their wildest imaginations, to top off what is set to be a fantastic day out in Hemel Hempstead.

The event is free for all to attend, however money is being raised as part of One Great Day to support Great Ormond Street Hospital, and local disabled riding school Gaddesden Place, with a fun tombola taking place for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phil Stiff of Riverside Shopping Centre said: “We’re so excited to see the return of our popular Superheroes and Villains event. This is going to be a wonderful day out for families and a fantastic way to raise some money for two very important charities. We can’t wait to welcome you!”