News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Superheroes set to fly into Hemel's Riverside Shopping Centre for free event

Calling all budding heroes to assemble
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:51 BST

Superheroes and Villains Day is set to return to Hemel’s Riverside Shopping Centre on Saturday June 17th from 11am-4pm.

It will give families the opportunity to meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites such as Wonder Woman and the Joker on hand to pose for photographs and interact with shoppers.

There will even be appearances from a ferocious larger-than-life dragon at intervals throughout the day.

Superheroes and VillainsSuperheroes and Villains
Superheroes and Villains
Most Popular

Visitors can marvel at recognisable on-screen cars, including children’s favourite Lightning McQueen, Ecto-1 made famous by Ghostbusters, and more.

Children can also pick up a trail guide to find hidden superheroes placed within the store windows at the shopping centre and return their completed form to enter to win a £50 Pizza Express voucher. Additionally, free face painters will be on hand to transform little ones into characters and creatures beyond their wildest imaginations, to top off what is set to be a fantastic day out in Hemel Hempstead.

The event is free for all to attend, however money is being raised as part of One Great Day to support Great Ormond Street Hospital, and local disabled riding school Gaddesden Place, with a fun tombola taking place for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Phil Stiff of Riverside Shopping Centre said: “We’re so excited to see the return of our popular Superheroes and Villains event. This is going to be a wonderful day out for families and a fantastic way to raise some money for two very important charities. We can’t wait to welcome you!”

For more information about the art competition visit the website.

Related topics:Superheroes