Summer fun has already begun at Riverside Shopping Centre in Hemel - and you could win a £100 TK MAXX gift gard

The summer fun has started at Riverside Shopping Centre, with a six-week schedule of free events on its way for shoppers to enjoy.

The events kicked off on Wednesday with a Mini Disco at the popular Riverside beach, where the public danced to an array of popular tunes and fan favourites. Shoppers can continue to enjoy crafts, dancing and singing every Wednesday throughout August, alongside free facepainting every Monday.

Starting from Monday 31st of July, kids can start their week by transforming into their favourite superhero, animal or character with free face painting available 11am – 4pm. Riverside’s Wednesday entertainment will also continue from 11am – 4pm each week with their next event, Pirates & Princess Crafts, happening on the 2nd of August.

The Riverside in Hemel Hempstead

Event days are as follows:- Wednesday, August 2 - Pirates & Princess Crafts - Wednesday, August 9 - Punch & Judy - Wednesday, August 16 - Marvin the Monkey Show - Wednesday, August 23 - Make & Do Workshop - Wednesday, August 30 - Mini Disco

All events will centre around the Riverside Beach, which is open daily from 10am – 4pm during summer, so the children will be entertained while shoppers can enjoy the full array of stores available, including High Street favourites Next and H&M. Plus, recharge at one of the delicious eateries at the centre, including Pizza Express and Starbucks.

Don’t forget to upload a selfie in the giant deckchair and upload to social media with the hashtag #riversideselfie for a chance to win a £100 TK MAXX gift card! Terms and conditions apply.