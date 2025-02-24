Subway franchise hosts Customer Appreciation Day with free 6-inch Sub offer
The Subway franchise located on Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead is inviting everyone in the community to stop by on 28th February 2025 to take advantage of the exclusive offer. Customers who purchase a large drink will receive a free 6-inch Create Your Own sub, making it the perfect opportunity to try something new or enjoy a favorite. The store aims to show appreciation for the community’s support and provide a fun and tasty experience for all.
“We are thrilled to give back to the people who have supported us over the years,” said Vishal Patel, owner of the Subway franchise. “Our Customer Appreciation Day is all about saying thank you and giving back to our loyal customers. We can’t wait to see you all there!”
This event is open to all, so bring your friends and family to celebrate together. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a local business.