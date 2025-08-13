Wycombe panto star La Voix confirmed in Strictly line-up

Pantoland can confirm that, as heard this morning on Scott Mill’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, his pantomime co-star and Bucks favourite redhead, the sensational La Voix, will be taking to the dancefloor this autumn as a contestant in the brand-new series of ITV’s Strictly Come Dancing!

The sparkling star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, Britain’s Got Talent finalist, and all-round powerhouse performer will first be gracing your prime-time TV Screens, before dazzling audiences in person at Wycombe Swan this Christmas alongside Scott, A1’s Mark Read and hilarious comedian Matt Edwards in the GIANT festive adventure, Jack and the Beanstalk.

With her killer voice, razor-sharp wit, and show-stopping stage presence, La Voix is no stranger to the spotlight. When not wowing judges she’s appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Celebrity Weakest Link, Queen of the Universe and on the silver screen in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. Touring nationwide with her own hit shows, delighting audiences aboard P&O Cruise ships, and with many pantomime seasons under her belt, La Voix knows exactly how to deliver unforgettable entertainment, whether under the glitterball or the panto spotlight.

Produced by award-winning Imagine Theatre, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be a spectacular treat for the whole family. With a dazzling digital set, animated scenes, fabulous musical numbers, a dastardly villain, a hapless comic, and bags of slapstick fun, it’s the perfect family festive treat.

La Voix wil star with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show presenter Scott Mills in Jack and the Beanstalk at Wycombe Swan

Don’t miss your chance to make magical memories with La Voix fresh from the Strictly dancefloor and book early for Wycombe’s Moo-vellous family adventure, sure to leave everyone aged 4 to 104 feeling full of beans! visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk for tickets and information.