Step up, score and win this summer with The Marlowes free events

Game on! This summer The Marlowes Shopping Centre is turning up the heat with a series of free family events.

Dubbed ‘Simulator Summer’, the school holidays will see three events running on Tuesdays 5th, 12th and 19th August from 11am – 4pm with a different challenge in Centre Court each week. From shooting hoops, clinging on to a rodeo bull and busting a move on the dance floor, there will be a £50 B&M voucher up for grabs each week for the guests who hit the highest scores.

Not so competitive? Don’t worry. Come along and get involved for the fun of it anyway!

The full lineup of events is as follows:

Tuesday 5th August – Basketball Simulator

Test your aim and rack up points in this high energy shootout challenge

Tuesday 12th August – Rodeo Bull Simulator

Yeehaw! Hold on tight and see how long you can last on the bucking bull

Tuesday 19th August – Duo Dance Simulator

Pair up or go solo and show off your rhythm with the interactive dance simulator – don’t forget to try and climb that leaderboard!

The Marlowes will also be holding separate competitions for its staff each week to bring the competitive energy, so keep an eye out for some potentially familiar faces trying to conquer the leaderboard!

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “Simulator Summer is all about bringing the community together through fun, laughter and a little healthy competition! It’s a brilliant way to make memories this summer on your visit to us, and is completely free to enjoy. We look forward to seeing you there!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.