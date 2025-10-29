Stefan Mahendra to perform at Gordon Craig Theatre Stevenage November 2025 as special guest for The Stylistics

Soul artist Stefan Mahendra. Photo Credit: David Wren

The show takes place on Friday 14th November 2025.

With classical piano training as a musical foundation, he evolved his craft through the influences of gospel greats and RnB/Soul legends like Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, and D’Angelo - shaping a sound that is rich, intimate, and unmistakably his own.

After sold-out shows at iconic venues including Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, and the success of his debut EP Sentiments - praised by BBC Radio 1 and featured on major streaming playlists - Mahendra has quickly emerged as a singular force in contemporary R&B. With a string of high-profile tour supports and a second EP on the way, he stands poised as one of the UK’s most compelling voices.

His latest single ‘Come Home’ was released in September 2025 and continues Stefan’s busy 2025 which has seen appearances at All Points East Festival 2025 in London, the inaugural SXSW London Festival 2025 alongside becoming an AMEX Unsigned Artist 2025.

Speaking about The Stylistics November 2025 UK Tour, Stefan Mahendra enthused: “Ever since I discovered Soul and RnB music in my early teens, I’ve had The Stylistics’ music in rotation. If somebody had told me several years later, I’d be opening for them with my own music, I’d have thought they were crazy. I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be sharing the stage with them this November on their UK Tour.”

The Stylistics UK tour will visit England and Wales with a total of twenty-one dates commencing on Sunday 2nd November 2025. Full list of dates and venue ticket links listed below. Tickets can also be purchased from: https://www.ticketline.co.uk/

Date: Friday 14th November 2025

Venue Address: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 1LZ