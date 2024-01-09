Stand up paddle boarding - SUP - A new way to improve your health and wellbeing
A1 SUP Hire in conjunction with Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre is pleased to announce a new and exciting way to improve your health and wellbeing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our unique SUP Yoga Sessions are held at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Park Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1JS.
We use the indoor pool in the winter and the outdoor pool in the summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Our SUP Yoga classes are super fun, an excellent way to align your body, mind and soul, surrounded by clean water and refreshing water.
We have three great Yoga teachers offering gentle and challenging sessions.