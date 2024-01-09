News you can trust since 1858
Stand up paddle boarding - SUP - A new way to improve your health and wellbeing

A1 SUP Hire in conjunction with Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre is pleased to announce a new and exciting way to improve your health and wellbeing.
By monika higginsContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:49 GMT
Our unique SUP Yoga Sessions are held at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Park Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1JS.

We use the indoor pool in the winter and the outdoor pool in the summer.

Our SUP Yoga classes are super fun, an excellent way to align your body, mind and soul, surrounded by clean water and refreshing water.

We have three great Yoga teachers offering gentle and challenging sessions.

Bookings can be made www.a1suphire.co.uk.

