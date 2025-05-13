Stagecoach Watford live their ‘dreams’ on The West End Stage

Stagecoach Performing Arts students from Watford took centre stage in a dazzling celebration of teamwork and theatrical brilliance at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre on London’s West End.

The young performers, aged 10 to 17, performed an enchanting journey into the world of dreams, where the magic within you never fades! Through their musical theatre performance, the students explored the power of imagination and unlocked the extraordinary to let their dreams shine! With months of rehearsals and dedication behind them, the troupe wowed the audience with their professionalism, energy and stage presence.

Eleanor Johnson, a teacher at Stagecoach Watford, was so inspired by her Musical Theatre troupe:

‘Our hearts are full of pride witnessing the dedication, passion, and spirit each student brought to this project. Their unwavering commitment to inclusivity and excellence has created something truly meaningful. Proof of what’s possible when everyone is seen, heard, and celebrated.’

Stagecoach Watford on stage at the Shaftesbury Theatre

The event marked a unique opportunity for students to perform on a world-renowned stage, an experience that will live long in their memories and boost their confidence beyond the classroom.

The outstanding numbers performed included ‘If You Can Dream - Come Alive’ – The Greatest Showman, ‘Anything Can happen’ – Mary Poppins, ‘A Million Dreams’ – The Greatest Showman, ‘Step in Time’ – Mary Poppins, ‘Magic To Do’ – Pippin and ‘In My Dreams’ - Anastasia

Emily Smith, the Principal at Stagecoach Watford, was in awe of how far her students have come:

‘Stagecoach Watford has been running for over 28 years and thrives on its family atmosphere, special friendships and positive vibes. We pride ourselves on being 100% inclusive and accepting of all. It so important that the students feel able to be their own person and to express their individual talents and skills in a safe environment. Some students have overcome emotional difficulties and personal challenges to be able to perform in the prestigious Shaftesbury Theatre, in London’s West End and I couldn’t be prouder of them’

With performances like this, Stagecoach continues to offer young people opportunities to build their confidence, Creative Courage and take their new skills to extraordinary places.

Stagecoach is for children aged 4 to 18 years of age and aims to nurture and develop young potential through singing, acting and dance classes, stretch young imaginations and help develop students’ confidence, physical awareness, communication and articulation - as well as being educational and fun.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Watford, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/watford or call Principal Emily Smith on 07938662859.