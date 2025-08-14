St Pauls Care Centre attends OPALS event in Hemel Hempstead
This event enabled us to share information and answer questions about the high-quality care services we provide, including:
- Residential care – a warm and supportive environment for those who needed day-to-day assistance.
- Nursing care – professional medical support tailored to individual needs.
- Specialist dementia care – compassionate and personalised support for those living with dementia.
About OPALS Events in Hertfordshire
OPALS – Older Persons Activity, Learning, and Safety – events are friendly, social gatherings designed to help older residents connect with local services. The events offer:
- Free information, advice, and safety tips.
- The chance to meet local organisations and service providers.
- Refreshments and a free hot meal.
- A welcoming space to socialise and make new connections.
Upcoming Events – Join Us Next Time
If you missed the August date, there are other opportunities to meet our friendly team. St Pauls Care Centre will also be attending:
- Thursday 3 October 2025, 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Eric Morecambe Centre, Harpenden
- Tuesday 11 November 2025, 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Adeyfield Community Centre, Hemel Hempstead
St Pauls Care Centre – Quality Care in Hemel Hempstead
Located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, St Pauls Care Centre is dedicated to providing outstanding residential, nursing, and dementia care in a safe, welcoming environment. Our professional and compassionate team support residents and their families every step of the way.
Contact us today on 01442 229170 to learn more about our services or arrange a visit.