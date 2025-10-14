Spooky animal encounters at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

The Marlowes Creepy Creatures

The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead is set to bring families a spooktacular treat this Halloween with a frightfully fun free event!

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave visitors can get up close and personal with a creepy crew of creatures, from slithery reptiles to creepy crawlies, in an unforgettable hands-on encounter.

For those who prefer a mystery, little ghosts and ghouls can follow a spooky trail around the centre, hunting for hidden characters along the way for the chance to win a £50 Sports Direct gift card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are encouraged to come dressed in their most fang-tastic Halloween costumes, adding to the eerie excitement and atmosphere throughout the centre.

With free activities and family fun, it’s the perfect half-term day out not to be missed.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are delighted to be hosting this year’s free Halloween event at The Marlowes. It’s always a fantastic opportunity to bring local families together and create memorable experiences in the heart of Hemel Hempstead. From meeting our creepy crew of creatures to taking part in the spooky trail, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see the community come along in their Halloween costumes and join in the fun.”

For more information or updates, please visit The Marlowes website.