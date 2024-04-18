Spirit Youth Group invite you to “Be Our Guest” at Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spirit Youth Group from Cheddington will be sharing a tale as old as time this summer for its production of Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The production, which will feature performers aged 7-16 from the group will be their 27th show in the time the group has been together. This year’s show will see the group perform three productions from Saturday 22 June to Sunday 23 June.

Colin Bryer who is directing this year’s show said: “Yet again we have had some fantastic auditions and the children are already deep into rehearsals perfecting the songs, dances and words.”

We are confident that come the 22nd June we will dazzle you with our performances and urge you to come and be our guest whilst tickets remain available.”

All shows, which include a matinee and evening show on the Saturday and a matinee on the Sunday will take place at Cheddington Village Hall with ticket prices £12 for adults and £9 for children. Tickets are available by visiting www.spiritdrama.uk and to find out further information about this year’s show. All proceeds from the show will go towards the running costs of the production. Today’s talent in Cheddington could be performing on the West End stage one day.

For those not familiar with the story, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out.

With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible.