Seven:Ten Athletes Club launch announcement

An exciting new club is being launched to support the success and development of athletes from all sporting backgrounds.

We are excited to announce the launch of Seven:Ten Athletes Club.

The term "Athletes" is not just the reserve of individuals who compete in the sport of Track & Field. If you are someone who is "committed to training for sports, exercise or games requiring skill, physical strength, speed, agility or stamina"....then you are an athlete, said Mike Smith, Chairman and one of the founders of Seven:Ten Athletes Club.

"Our aim is to provide a welcoming space for athletes from all sports to train, learn and access expert guidance in all areas relating to sporting performance. We want to foster a community where athletes from all sporting backgrounds can achieve personal goals while supporting each other's journey as athletes"

The Club have forged strong links with Seven:Ten Athlete Training who, under the leadership of John Garner (Head Coach @ Seven:Ten Athlete Training) will provide group coaching sessions for all members to develop the fundamental skills required by all athletes......running technique, endurance & stamina, explosive power, speed, agility and coordination.

If you would like to know more about Seven:Ten Athletes Club you are invited to attend our Launch Meeting at Jarman Park Athletics Track on Friday 8th November 2024. The Launch Meeting will be from 6:30pm - 8pm and is a ticket only event. If you wish to reserve a ticket please send an email to [email protected] and we will send you a ticket by return.