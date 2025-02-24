The talents of 7 Hemel young dancers is set to take centre stage as they join the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Cinderella in Hollywood.

After competing in highly selective auditions last November, these dedicated young performers earned their place in the elite 88-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 14–15 March 2025.

For Maya Kellett, Gracie Frampton, Clara Osmond, Sienna Permal, Lola Hobson-Neal, Ruby Robinson and Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu, this opportunity is nothing short of extraordinary. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

I had the pleasure of speaking with 11-yr old Ruby Robinson about her dancing journey, experience with EYB, and future aspirations:

(from left to right): Back line: Maya Kellett, Gracie Frampton, Clara Osmond, Sienna Permal, Lola Hobson-Neal Kneeling: Ruby Robinson, Solenne Swinscoe-Dedieu

“I started dancing when I was 3 years old, and I’ve loved it ever since. I started because I watched Swan Lake on TV and was amazed how anyone can dance like that and started practising in the living room. I asked my mum if I could take dancing lessons - and now I’m in grade 4 ballet class and loving it.

"When I dance, I feel free, and all my worries and nerves escape from my head. I love the feeling of moving my body and all I think about is my dance and the music. I hope I can learn how to become a better dancer and be more flexible. I’m excited about dancing together with other dancers, learning how the show is put together and learning new techniques.

"I really love dancing and putting together dance routines but I also like sketching, writing stories and being in Scouts.

I have taken part in the Pepper Show, ‘We Will Rock You’ with TYTP and ‘Annie’ with Rare Productions. I love being on stage. In the future I would like to be an artist and a professional ballerina or maybe a fashion designer.”

Cinderella in Hollywood

EYB Principal Ann Wall, who will play the role of Cinderella, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. A former member of English National Ballet and Ballet Cymru, she shared:

"Teaching these young dancers is incredibly rewarding. Watching them develop new skills, gain confidence, and bring their artistry to life on stage is magical. They remind me why I dance – to bring joy, to feel joy, and to connect through dance."

Cinderella in Hollywood is a dazzling production set against the golden age of 1950s Hollywood glamour, drawing inspiration from the real-life romance of film star Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco. With its stunning sets, breath-taking choreography, and spellbinding performances, the show promises to be a must-see event.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

Ann Wall

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing our own young talents perform alongside some of the best in the industry. Don’t miss the chance to support Annie and Sophie!

Tickets for Cinderella in Hollywood can be purchased at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury.