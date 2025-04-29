Searchers drummer and local meditation teacher to appear at Tring Wellbeing Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tring-based meditation teacher, David Adams, will be running a meditation workshop at the Tring Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show, this Sunday. Searchers drummer, Scott Ottaway, from Bucks, will be running a drumming workshop and selling musical and sensory instruments.

The fair runs from 11-5pm on Sunday 4th May and takes place at Nora Grace Hall, situated just off the Frogmore Street Car Park.

It’s organised by Buckinghamshire-based events company, Deer Spirit.

David Adams' mediation workshop and Scott Ottaway's drumming for wellbeing session will take place in the afternoon. The theme of the event is mental health awareness, and Adams, who got into meditation at a young age as a coping strategy, explains that meditation offers a range of benefits for people - mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually.

"It helps reduce stress by calming the mind and lowering cortisol and can improve emotional health by fostering a sense of well-being, presence and resilience," he says. "Regular meditation also enhances focus, promotes better sleep, lowers blood pressure, boosts the immune system and even reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression."

Scott Ottaway, who spent ten years with the Searchers performing hits like 'Sweets for My Sweet' and 'Needles and Pins' advocates drumming as a way of helping people with their mental and emotional health. "Drumming helps release endorphins, improves coordination, and provides a powerful emotional outlet," he says. "It’s a unique stress-relief experience, enhancing focus, and fostering a sense of community.”

Scott Ottaway runs buckets for Bongos, fun, interactive music therapy sessions for all ages and abilities. David Adams is looking to start up a weekly meditation class at Long Marston - details of which will be available at this Sunday's event.

The Tring Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair also features holistic therapies, tarot and psychic readers, crystals, and retailers selling arts, crafts, jewellery and other gifts.