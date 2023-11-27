Scouts lead the way on Xmas tree recycling

What do you do with your Christmas tree after the festivities have finished?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you have a real tree, 6 local Scout Groups in Berkhamsted and surrounding areas can help. For a suggested voluntary contribution of £6 per tree, they will pick up your tree on Sunday 7th January 2024 and take it to the Dacorum Council shredder. Pay for your tree collection at www.1stberkhamsted.org.uk/trees

For many who have bought a farm-grown tree, it’s a tricky decision about what do to with it in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To encourage tree recycling, Dacorum’s waste services team are again setting up a shredding machine, in Water Lane Car Park, Berkhamsted for one day only: Sunday 7th January 2024. The pine trees are chipped, and these natural chippings are then used to keep council flower beds weed-free across the borough.

Xmas trees being collected by scouts in Berkhamsted

Helping local citizens to recycle their Christmas trees are the various Scout Groups from Berkhamsted and the surrounding area, co-ordinated by the 1st Berkhamsted Scout Group.

1st Berkhamsted Group has organised a tree-collection service for over 15 years, where Christmas trees are picked up from people’s houses and taken to the shredding site.

This year 5 other local Scout Groups are also helping: 1st Gossoms End, 1st Northchurch, 1st Potten End, 1st Little Gaddesden and VVV Explorer Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The shredding day is popular, and there is often a queue to drop off a tree”, says Paul Chambers, 1st Berkhamsted Scout Leader.

“We save people time by taking their tree for them in our large vans, which cuts the number of individual cars trips to the shredder. It’s better for the environment, and you don’t have to spend ages clearing pine needles from the back of your car.”

Since launching the service, the local Scouts have helped to transport more than 12,000 Christmas trees for shredding. The charity suggests a minimum voluntary contribution of per tree collected. The collection service involves over 80 volunteers and includes Scouts of all ages.

The funds raised go towards equipment and activities for the children, maintenance of the Scout Huts, and financial support for trips and expeditions for the various local Scout groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘It is a significant group effort with many volunteers and local businesses providing support, but we are proud of the community service we provide’, says Jenny Jenkins, Chair of the 1st Berkhamsted Group.

Tree collections can be booked and paid for in advance at www.1stberkhamsted.org.uk/trees.

The deadline for online bookings is midnight, 6th January.