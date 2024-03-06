Save the date for a cleaner, greener Berkhamsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most people are concerned about climate change and how nature is being depleted in England.

A lot of people worry about what needs to happen to combat both issues, and a lot of people feel helpless. Is the government going to do enough?

On 15 June at the Town Hall, EcoBerko will be re-launching what was Transition Town Berkhamsted (TTB) as part of the Great Big Green Week and would love to hear from as many people as possible what their vision is for the area.

Share the harvest

Chairperson, John Bell: “We don’t need to wait, possibly in vain, for someone else, we can get on with it as the vibrant community we are. Lowering emissions will save money, improve health, and free us from dependence on others for energy and food.