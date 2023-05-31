RSPB Hemel Hempstead to host fascinating talk on the ‘Wildlife of the Lea Valley Park’

RSPB Hemel Hempstead is set to host a fascinating talk on the ‘Wildlife of the Lea Valley Park’ at its next meeting.

On Monday, June 5, at the Chipperfield Village Hall, the speaker will be Paul Roper, who makes a welcome return following his previous very interesting talk about gulls and rubbish tips!

Advertisement

Advertisement

On this occasion Paul will describe the ‘Wildlife of the Lea Valley Park’.

Fishers Green SSSI, Lea Valley Park

As well as being involved with both the Coloured Bird Ringing Group and The North Thames Gull Group, Paul has a deep interest in all wildlife to be found in the Lea Valley.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outings will be a weekend trip to Durleston Head, RSPB Arne and Brownsea Island from 9th to 11th June, followed by a car share trip to RSPB Otmoor on Tuesday 20th June. Details can be found on the website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding. Find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting the website or by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

Top 10 tips for novice bird watchers

Do you want to begin bird watching but don’t know your greenfinch from your greenshank?