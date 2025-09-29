RSPB Hemel Hempstead – ‘Northern India - Tigers, Elephants and Rhinos’
Peter is a research leader at Kew but travels extensively to see and photograph wildlife. His talk will explore the incredible range of wildlife that can be found in Northern India.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
Our next outing is a car share trip on Thursday, October 9 to Amwell and Rye Meads.
The Amwell and Rye Meads reserves are situated near Ware within the Lee Valley, and form part of a wildlife corridor stretching from Hertford to the Thames.
Seasonal flooding of the meadows combined with the rich soils has resulted in a mosaic of habitats, consisting of reedbeds, marshy grasslands, fen vegetation and lakes. They are fantastic for birdwatching, but the reserves also have many invertebrates, as well as frogs, toads, newts and grass snakes which find shelter here.
Details can be found on our website.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.