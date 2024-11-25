RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group to host exciting talk about ‘Antarctica, The Falklands and South Georgia’ next week

The next meeting for the RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group will include a talk by an experienced Naturetrek guide entitled ‘Antarctica, The Falklands and South Georgia'.

The group are very fortunate to welcome back returning guest Richard Bashford for this special talk, which will take place on Monday, December 2, at the Chipperfield Village Hall.

Mr Bashford will discuss the southernmost parts of the planet at the meeting, as well as the amazing wildlife and scenery to be seen there.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next planned outings for the group include a trip on Thursday, December 5 to WWT Wilstone Reservoir, Tring, alongside and a car share trip on Monday, January 13 to Lemsford Springs and Ellenbrook Fields, Hatfield.

Lemsford Springs is a 10-acre nature reserve in the Lea Valley, notable for its shallow lagoons, meadows, hedgerows, marsh and willow woodland. Ellenbrook Fields is a 400-acre nature park on what was once part of the former de Havilland airfield at Hatfield.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

Visit https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ for further details, or, contact Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.