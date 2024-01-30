RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘The Butterflies and Day Flying Moths of the Chilterns’
Nick is a local Chilterns butterfly and moth expert, and he has previously given us an excellent talk.
Thus, we are very fortunate to have Nick speak to us again.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
The next outings will be car share trips on Saturday 10th February to RSPB Rainham Marsh, and on Thursday 22nd February to the Ouse Washes.
Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.