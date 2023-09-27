News you can trust since 1858
RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘The Birds and Wildlife of Poland’

Please note that our next meeting is on Tuesday, October 3 and will again be held in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS. Our speaker will be Richard Bashford, a Naturetek guide.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Although Richard has worked at the RSPB Sandy since 2001 running projects such as the Big Garden Birdwatch, he has also led Naturetrek tours since the 1980’s. Accordingly, he has led holidays throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, North and Central America. However, on this occasion Richard will describe the birds and wildlife of Poland as experienced from his trips there.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outings will be a coach trip to RSPB Minsmere on Saturday, October 7, and a car share trip to WWT Barnes on Saturday, October 14. Details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding. So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.rspb.org.uk/groups/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.