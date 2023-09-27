RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘The Birds and Wildlife of Poland’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although Richard has worked at the RSPB Sandy since 2001 running projects such as the Big Garden Birdwatch, he has also led Naturetrek tours since the 1980’s. Accordingly, he has led holidays throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, North and Central America. However, on this occasion Richard will describe the birds and wildlife of Poland as experienced from his trips there.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next outings will be a coach trip to RSPB Minsmere on Saturday, October 7, and a car share trip to WWT Barnes on Saturday, October 14. Details can be found on our website.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collared Flycatcher