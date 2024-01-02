News you can trust since 1858
RSPB Hemel Hempstead local group – ‘Speyside and the Isle of Mull’

Please note that our next meeting is on Monday, January 8, and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS.Our speaker will be Roy Atkins, with a talk entitled ‘Speyside and the Isle of Mull’.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Roy is a Speyside Wildlife guide and has given us excellent illustrated talks on many previous occasions.

Thus, we are very fortunate to have Roy speak to us again.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

White Tailed Eagle with PreyWhite Tailed Eagle with Prey
The next outings will be a car share trip on Monday 15th January to WWT Welney, and a local car share trip on Saturday 20th January to Lemsford Springs and Amwell.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

