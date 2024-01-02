RSPB Hemel Hempstead local group – ‘Speyside and the Isle of Mull’
Roy is a Speyside Wildlife guide and has given us excellent illustrated talks on many previous occasions.
Thus, we are very fortunate to have Roy speak to us again.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
The next outings will be a car share trip on Monday 15th January to WWT Welney, and a local car share trip on Saturday 20th January to Lemsford Springs and Amwell.
Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.