RSPB Hemel Hempstead local group – ‘Speyside and the Isle of Mull’

Please note that our next meeting is on Monday, January 8, and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS.Our speaker will be Roy Atkins, with a talk entitled ‘Speyside and the Isle of Mull’.

Roy is a Speyside Wildlife guide and has given us excellent illustrated talks on many previous occasions.

Thus, we are very fortunate to have Roy speak to us again.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

White Tailed Eagle with Prey

The next outings will be a car share trip on Monday 15th January to WWT Welney, and a local car share trip on Saturday 20th January to Lemsford Springs and Amwell.

Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.