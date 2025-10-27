RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Saving Curlews’
David is an inspirational RSPB speaker who returns to tell us about what it takes to save a declining species.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday 15th November to WWT Welney.
This is a wetland nature reserve of 1,300 acres attracting large numbers of ducks and swans in winter, with waders in spring and summer. The reserve also has a variety of hides looking across the stunning Ouse Washes.
The main observatory consists of a centrally-heated main area with two wing hides, and the Wigeon Café / shop with sweeping views across the Fen landscape.
Details can be found on our website.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.