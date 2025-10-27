RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘Saving Curlews’

'An Endangered Curlew'

Our next meeting is on Tuesday November 4 and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield WD4 9BS. On this occasion, we have a talk by David Wilding about ‘Saving Curlews in the Otmoor Basin and Upper Thames’.

David is an inspirational RSPB speaker who returns to tell us about what it takes to save a declining species.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday 15th November to WWT Welney.

This is a wetland nature reserve of 1,300 acres attracting large numbers of ducks and swans in winter, with waders in spring and summer. The reserve also has a variety of hides looking across the stunning Ouse Washes.

The main observatory consists of a centrally-heated main area with two wing hides, and the Wigeon Café / shop with sweeping views across the Fen landscape.

Details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.