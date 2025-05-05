RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘SANG, Namibia and AGM’

White-backed Vulture, Namibia

Our next meeting is on Monday May 12 and will be held in the Chipperfield Village Hall, Chipperfield WD4 9BS. On this occasion, we have an action packed evening, with talks by Steven Werrell entitled ‘SANG' by Robert Moore entitled ' Namibia', plus a short AGM.

Steven who is Dacorum's 'Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace' Delivery Officer, will focus his talk on Chipperfield Common and Bunkers Park.

In contrast, Robert will be whisking us away to Namibia for an exotic mix of birds, mammals and reptiles none of which will be found in Chipperfield!

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Spanish Chestnut, Chipperfield Common

Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday 7th June to WWT Brandon Marsh, Warwicks.

Brandon Marsh is adjacent to the River Avon, near the village of Brandon, a few miles east of Coventry. It is well known for the variety and quality of its scenic pools, reedbeds, grassland and woodland. There are nine birdwatching hides where you can often spot the resident wildlife including kingfishers, otters, bank voles and more. There is also a visitors’ centre with café, shop and facilities.

Details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.