RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘RSPB Wallasea Island’
The island is made up of a new mix of newly created saltmarsh, mudflats and lagoons. Three million tons of soil, which was excavated during the construction of tunnels for the Elizabeth Line were brought to Wallasea. It's now bursting with life from Short Eared Owls to Common Seals.
Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.
Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday 7th June to WWT Brandon Marsh, Warwicks.
Brandon Marsh is adjacent to the River Avon, near the village of Brandon, a few miles east of Coventry. It is well known for the variety and quality of its scenic pools, reedbeds, grassland and woodland. There are nine birdwatching hides where you can often spot the resident wildlife including kingfishers, otters, bank voles and more. There is also a visitors’ centre with café, shop and facilities.
Details can be found on our website.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.
We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.