RSPB Hemel Hempstead Local Group – ‘My Favourite Places in the UK for Wildlife Photography’

Please note that the next meeting is on Tuesday, November 7, and will again be held in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield, postcode WD4 9BS.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
The speaker will be Ben Andrew, who is both an award winning photographer and a regular contributor to the RSPB magazine.

Ben has spoken to the group on previous occasions, but this time he will talk about ‘My favourite places in the UK for wildlife photography’.

As the judge for the ‘Nature in Colour’ photo competition, he will also announce the results of the competition and award the prizes.

Cuckoo being fed by a Reed WarblerCuckoo being fed by a Reed Warbler
Cuckoo being fed by a Reed Warbler

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

The next outings will be car share trips on Thursday 9th November to Grafham Water, and on Saturday 18th November to RSPB Rye Meads.

Details can be found on the website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.rspb.org.uk/groups/hemelhempstead or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752.

For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

